63 arrests have been made in Ireland over the past three months - as part of a joint, global operation targeting organised crime gangs operating from West Africa.



Interpol has confirmed that 'Operation Jackal' has dismantled multiple criminal networks around the world.



300 arrests in 21 countries resulted in the seizure of assets worth millions of dollars.



Arrests here in Ireland followed 37 searches carried out across the country between April and early this month.



The searches and arrests were carried out by Gardaí attached to Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, as well as the Criminal Assets Bureau in Dublin, Kerry, Laois, Tipperary, and Galway.



Two cars have been seized, as well as 49-thousand euro worth of goods believed to have been bought with stolen or laundered money.



17 bank accounts blocked under suspicion of being opened under false names.



17 people have been charged 6 of whom were dealt with under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.