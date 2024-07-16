There were celebrations to be heard far and wide today in the centre of Westport town as Hoban's Centra was announced as the selling location of Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize winning ticket worth a €1 million.

Shop owner Sean Hoban, who has owned the Mayo store for 9 years, was delighted to hear the ticket was sold in his store.

Sean says “this is by far the biggest win that we have ever had so we’re all thrilled here in the store. We have a team of around 20 working here and we’re all just over the moon as it’s not everyday that you hear that one of your customer’s has become an overnight millionaire. The shop is located in the heart of the town here in Westport and all year round we’re kept busy with local and holiday trade. As a family run store, we’re all delighted for the winner and wish them all the very best with their huge win.”

The lucky winner has not been identified, however, the National Lottery has confirmed this evening that the 13th July winner has come forward and arrangements are being made for them to visit Lotto HQ to collect their €1 million prize.