Minister of State Dara Calleary TD has this afternoon confirmed that St. Fionnan’s Nursing Unit in Achill will reopen to patients from the end of next week.

Minister Calleary received the news from the HSE Older Person’s Services having engaged with them for a number of weeks.

He says it’s very welcome news for the people of Achill and surrounding areas. Minister Calleary says he had been pursuing this ever since St. Fionnan’s Nursing Unit was subject to Restrictions on Admissions some months ago.

“I want to acknowledge the assistance of local Councillor Paul McNamara, the local Fianna Fáil organisation and the HSE in having the outstanding issues resolved. I am assured that there is adequate resourcing in terms of staffing to open additional beds and that St. Fionnan’s will also be able to offer some respite. It is also anticipated that additional staff will also be recruited in the coming weeks”.