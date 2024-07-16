Clifden RNLI came to the aid of two sailors yesterday afternoon (Monday July 15) after their 26ft yacht got into difficulty while on passage from Roundstone earlier that morning.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 3.30pm at the request of the Irish Coast Guard.

Weather conditions at the time were good with clear skies, calm seas, and light westerly Force 1-2 winds.

The lifeboat launched under Coxswain Alan Pryce and with five crew members onboard and made its way to the scene.

On arrival, the crew observed that the sailors had managed to cut the ropes loose and the yacht was back under sail. As the engine had no power however, the lifeboat stood by and escorted the sailors as the yacht made its way safely into Clifden where the lifeboat crew then assisted them onto a visitor mooring.

Speaking following the call out, Clifden RNLI Coxswain Alan Pryce said:

"The sailors did the right thing in calling for help when they knew they were in difficulty and if the weather was not favourable, things could have changed quickly.

"In this case they were able to free themselves but without engine power, we were happy to escort them safely back to shore.

"As the summer continues, we would encourage anyone planning a trip or activity at sea to enjoy themselves but to go prepared.

"Check weather and tides before venturing out and always wear a lifejacket or suitable flotation device for your activity.

"Carry a means of communication and let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back.

"Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."