The serious shortage of student accommodation in the West and North West region was raised in the Dail last week by Sligo Leitrim deputy Marian Harkin.

The Independent deputy raised concerns for third level students seeking accommodation for the upcoming academic year.

She has called on the Government to make additional funding available for student accommodation across the region, and has also called for better public transport services in county Sligo to be made available to reduce the accommodation demand in the city.

Deputy Harkin has been outlining her concerns to Midwest Radio’s Jack Ruddy: