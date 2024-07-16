Workers with the National Advocacy Service (NAS) are picketing outside Castlebar’s Citizen Information offices in a national action over pay and conditions.

NAS is a national organisation which helps adults with disabilities. It provides a free and confidential advocacy service to adults with a disability, aged 18 years and over.

As a result of the industrial action many people with disabilities can't access mainstream services , and the industrial action is set to continue until a recent Labour Court recommendation is implemented.

Staff took industrial action for the first time in their 14 year history of the service, on the 12th June last.

They suspended their strike action within hours on the 12th following an agreement (in writing) by management that they would fully implement the Labour Court recommendation concerning pay and conditions.

However, that agreement was not honoured and after multiple lengthy meetings with NAS representatives and the funder the Citizens Information Board, workers say they are being forced out on the streets again to resume their Industrial action.

On the picket line today Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley spoke to Martina Killgallon and asked her why they have brought their protest on to the street: