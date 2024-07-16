ALDI recorded its most successful month to date for the Deposit Return Scheme in June.

Shoppers across Ireland, according to figures that have been released this morning, collectively returned 16.7 million items.

In June, shoppers in Mayo returned more than 400,000 items which sees the total amount of items returned locally since the launch of the scheme to over 1 million.

This equates to a total figure in the region of €185,000 in vouchers being used in Mayo so far.

Castlebar, Claremorris and Ballyhaunis have been listed as the top three ALDI stores in Mayo in terms of the number of returns.

On average, since February, ALDI stores in Mayo have processed more than 180,000 items worth almost €31,000 in return deposits.

This, however, is below the national average of Ireland’s 161 ALDI stores.

Nationally, stores have handled an average of 264,000 items each since the launch of the scheme, worth almost €45,000 in returned deposits.