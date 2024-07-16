Mayo currently faces significant challenges with derelict and vacant sites, impacting both the community’s aesthetic appeal and the potential for addressing the housing crisis.

That’s the view of Ballyhaunis based Fine Gael Councillor Alma Gallagher.

Mayo has the second highest number of vacant sites in Ireland, with a cumulative amount of levies outstanding nearly reaching €850,000.

Cllr. Gallagher says this situation underscores the urgent need for a proactive approach in managing and repurposing these properties.

Local authorities in Ireland are mandated to keep a record of derelict sites within their jurisdictions.

These sites are subject to a levy of 7% of their market value, intended to incentivise owners to either sell or develop these properties.

However, Cllr Gallagher feels the current system has shown limitations in effectiveness.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: