The amount of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year has come to a total of 104.

The Roads Policing fatalities to date, according to An Garda Síochána, was at 103 as of yesterday (Monday) morning, which has now increased following a fatality in County Carlow.

A woman in her 30s died after a crash between a car and a van on the N80 just before 6:00pm yesterday evening.

When compared with the same period to date last year, there has been an increase in 15 road deaths from 89 to 104.

This poses an increase of just below 17%.

The driver who died after yesterday’s collision is the 41st driver to die in collisions on Irish roads this year.

22 passengers, 20 pedestrians and 13 motorcyclists have also been killed resulting from road traffic incidents.

Pedal cyclists account for six of the road deaths in 2024, and there have also been two E-Scooter drivers and passengers killed.