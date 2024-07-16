The National Lottery are continuing to appeal to Mayo players to check their tickets carefully from Saturday night’s draw.

Two players in the west scooped top prizes, with Duggan Supermarkets in Galway selling one €250,000 ticket last week.

A Mayo lotto player was the biggest winner of last weekend however, winning top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The National Lottery have confirmed that they will today announce the store in Mayo that sold the ticket to the 20th National Lottery Millionaire of the year.

This morning’s Mayo News has stated that the ticket was bought at Hoban’s Centra on the Fairgreen in Westport, and official confirmation will be made later on.