ActionAid Ireland is calling on the Government to provide exemptions to lone parents with international protection, to stop them being evicted from their accommodation this week.

Letters were distributed in May to parents housed in some Direct Provision centres, instructing them to vacate their accommodation by July 18th.

This comes three weeks after an appeal was made by ActionAid Ireland to Minister Roderic O’Gorman to revoke eviction letters.

Many of the mothers whose concerns were raised, according to Head of Programmes at ActionAid Ireland Grainne Kilcullen (who spoke to Midwest News last month), are accessing International Protection Accommodation Services in Mayo.

ActionAid Ireland CEO Karol Balfe says measures are needed to prevent these parents becoming homeless:

(photo credit to ActionAid Ireland)