Ballyglass RNLI volunteer Ciarán Deane took to the pitch during Saturday’s (13 July) All-Ireland senior football championship semi-final at Croke Park, to promote the charity’s water safety partnership with the GAA. This year the RNLI is marking its 200th anniversary.

The partnership’s water safety activation on the day delivered key messages to over 55,000 people who were attending both the Tailteann Cup Final between Down and Laois and the All-Ireland semi-final between Armagh and Kerry.

Before the throw-in at the Armagh and Kerry decider, the RNLI and GAA’s activity consisted of a flag display on the pitch with one highlighting an image of an all-weather lifeboat at sea and the other, highlighting the message, Float to Live.

The flag bearers consisting of RNLI people dressed in lifeboat gear and water safety t-shirts, unfurled the flags as they crossed the touchline on the pitch and paraded towards the Hogan Stand before coming to a halt and allowing the flags to be displayed ahead of the National Anthem.

Among the crew was Ciarán Deane, a crew member at Ballyglass RNLI who stood at the tunnel as both teams took to the pitch before the game.

Now in its seventh year, the RNLI and GAA water safety partnership serves to raise awareness of drowning prevention and to educate communities on how to stay safe in and around the water. The partnership is part of the GAA Healthy Clubs’ programme and has seen RNLI lifeboat crew visiting GAA clubs around Ireland to deliver water safety talks to all age groups.

Speaking about Saturday’s event in Croke Park, Ciarán said: ‘It was particularly special for the RNLI to be in Croke Park this year as the charity marks its 200th anniversary. For a charity to have survived 200 years based on the time and commitment of volunteers, and the sheer generosity of the public donating to fund it, is truly remarkable.

‘This partnership highlights the shared values between ourselves in the RNLI and the GAA, notably volunteerism and the importance of communities. It is always a privilege for volunteers like ours at Ballyglass, to be invited to Croke Park on such a big day in the GAA’s championship calendar and have the opportunity to promote a key drowning prevention message, float to live.

‘If you find yourself in difficulty in the water this summer, tilt your head back with ears submerged. Relax and try to control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat. It's ok if your legs sink, we all float differently. Once you are through this initial shock, call for help or swim to safety if you can.’