There is a grassroots led campaign to ensure that Ballina becomes an Autism Friendly Town.

It is a three year initiative and was set up by the Charity As I Am.

Independent Councillor Mark Duffy says there are huge benefits to be gained by this initiative in making life much better for those with autism and their families.

It involves Businesses having quite spaces for people with autism.

Cllr. Duffy says the objective is to make Ballina a more inclusive town for those with additional needs.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.