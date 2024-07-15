The HSE recruitment freeze has ended today.

The health authority has announced it's been lifted after securing a 1.5 billion euro financial package.

HSE CEO BrendanGloster says it's to be invested in the health service this year and is welcoming this "positive step".

Castlebar Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne has welcome the lifting of the ban today, and described the ban itself as ludicrous, as he said the HSE was getting around the ban by hiring the services of agencies that was costing the tax payer more money.

He says it's unclear, if the lifting of the ban will automatically result in a better service for patients.

The councillor spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley...