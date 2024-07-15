Aran Islands RNLI came to the aid of three people who were drifting in a fiberglass dinghy yesterday morning

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat just before 3am following a 999 call. Three people were drifting in a fiberglass dinghy which was taking on water approximately five miles northeast of Inis Mór.

Despite the darkness of night, weather conditions at the time of launching were good and the lifeboat with six crew onboard made its way to the scene.

The crew were assisted by those onboard the dinghy having shot a flare into the sky to signal.

Once alongside the dinghy, the crew assessed the situation and observed that those onboard were safe and well and wearing lifejackets but due to the intake of the water needed to be quickly and safely taken off the vessel.

They began to pump the water out of the dinghy and proceeded to tow the small vessel toward Ros A Mhíl with Costello Bay Coast Guard alongside. As the lifeboat entered Ros a Mhíl harbour, Costello Bay Coast Guard took over the tow of the casualty vessel to the nearby slipway while the lifeboat brought the three casualties to the pontoon where members of the Costello Bay Coast Guard shore crew assisted them there.