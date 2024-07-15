The 2024 Galway International Arts Festival will be officially launched tonight.

The festival runs over the next two weeks, with a packed programme of arts and cultural events.

There are a number of free exhibitions spread out across the city, along with the popular Festival Garden taking over Eyre Square.

The Big Top is in place and ready to host multiple events/ performances over the next two weeks.

The 2024 festival is being officially launched at the Galmont Hotel in the city from 9pm tonight.