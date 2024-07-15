The Council of State will examine the constitutionality of the Defence Amendment Bill today.

President Higgins has convened a meeting of the council, which includes the Taoiseach, TÃ¡naiste, senior judges, former presidents and taoisigh and others added by him.

The Bill allows for a new body to oversee the Defence Forces, but some groups representing those in the Military are warning it could prevent them criticising Government policy.



Its only the 15th time in the history of the State that a Council of State meeting's been called.