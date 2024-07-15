Barristers at Castlebar at Galway court houses are striking today seeking historic pay restoration.

It's the second day of a nationwide protest, as they are looking to establish a mechanism to determine legal fees paid to criminal barristers by the Director of Public Prosecutions and under legal aid scheme.

Pay cuts of 8 percent were agreed in 2009 and 2010 but never reversed.

It's claimed the pay disparity is deterring legal professionals from working for the DPP or under the legal aid scheme.

Chair of the Bar of Ireland, Senior Council Sarah Phelan says it won't be long before it deprives citizens of justice..