Lotto players in the West of Ireland are being urged to check their tickets carefully from Saturday night’s draw after two players in the region scooped top prizes across two draws.

A Mayo player was the biggest winner of the night winning the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winning numbers in the Saturday 13th July Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 02, 06, 11, 24, 26, 31 and the bonus was 7.

The store location where the winning ticket was purchased will be announced tomorrow.

A Lotto player in Galway took the top prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw. They purchased their winning ticket at Duggan Supermarkets on the Renmore Road, in the city, on Wednesday 10th July.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 03, 06, 10, 19, 28, 33 and the bonus was 30.