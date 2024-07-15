Funeral details have been announced for Dusan Ivan, a native of Slovakia, who died in a fire tragedy in Ballina last Tuesday morning.

Mr. Ivan’s remains will repose at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Ballina, on Wednesday evening from 7.30 p.m. until 8.30 p.m.

Removal from the funeral home on Thursday morning at 11 a.m.to St. Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Mr. Ivan died in a fire in a flat at Tone Street, Ballina, in the early hours of Tuesday last.

A second male was injured in the fire outbreak, however, his injuries were not life threatening.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist Mr. Ivan’s family with funeral and other expenses.

The organisers of the fundraiser say Dusan died suddenly in a tragic accident and describe him as “a friendly and happy guy and a gentleman who will be missed” in Ballina, his adopted town.