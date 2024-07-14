Donald Trump's been injured in an assassination attempt.

A gunman fired at the former US President from a rooftop at a rally in Pennsylvania last night.

The 78-year-old dropped to the floor and was later ushered away by members of the security service with a bloodied ear - giving a fist pump and mouthing the words 'fight, fight, fight'.

The Trump campaign team say he's "safe" - and he's authorised a fundraising page for other victims of the attack.

One audience member was killed and two other men are critically injured.