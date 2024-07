President Michael D Higgins will today lay a wreath in remembrance of all those who died in past wars or in service with the United Nations.

The President will be joined by the Taoiseach, as well as serving and veteran defence forces staff at the National Commemoration in Kilmainham.

The wreath laying ceremony will be followed by a military parade and 25 pound gun salute.

Commandant Kate Hanrahan says it's an honour to take part in the ceremony.