The Irish flight-attendant recently returned to Roscommon after being charged with 'attempting suicide' in Dubai - is now battling to clear a €10,000 financial debt.

Family members for the 28 year old Roscommon woman have set up a 'gofundme' page this weekend, to help her with her latest difficulty.

Tori Towey was finally allowed back to Ireland on Thursday after a travel ban was lifted, following diplomatic lobbying by political leaders and the human rights organisation, 'Detained in Dubai'.

The fundraising page says Tori fell victim to 'physical and psychological abuse and financial control'.

Her family says they're looking for help to clear the debt she unjustly finds herself in, after losing her car and many of her personal possessions.