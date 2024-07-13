The relic of St Charbel will visit Knock Shrine on Saturday, July 27th and will be present at 3pm Mass in the Basilica.

There will be an opportunity for blessing with the relic after Mass.

A Mystic and Maronite hermit, St Charbel was born in 1828 in Lebanon and became a Maronite monk at Annaya Abbey at the age of twenty.

As a hermit, Charbel was famous for his spiritual gifts. He spent almost a quarter century displaying many miraculous abilities and was noted for his love of the Holy Eucharist.

St Charbel died in 1898. He was beatified in 1965 and canonized in 1977 by Pope Paul VI (r. 1963-1978).