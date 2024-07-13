Minister for Disabilities ,Galway East TD, Anne Rabbitte, has welcomed the allocation of €3,000 funding for ‘National Play Day’ next weekend in Loughrea.

The funding is being provided to Galway County Council to host an an inclusive ‘Play Day’ event in the town on Sunday 21st July from 12 pm to 2pm.

There will be fun games and activities including drumming, games, a sensory area and facepainting at the Fairgreen, all hosted by Galway Sports Partnership.

The aim of National Play Day is to promote play opportunities for children and young people across the country, with this year’s theme being ‘Time to Play.’ This theme recognises the importance of both making and taking playful opportunities in your day.

Minister Rabbitte says , “National Play Day is more than just a day of fun, it’s a celebration of the fundamental role that Play has in all of our lives. Through play, children learn to navigate the world and develop their social skills.