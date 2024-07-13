Planning permission has been granted by Galway County Council for a new 40 bed Community Nursing Home in Clifden which will replace the present St. Anne's Home and Clifden Hospital to care for the elderly.

Galway deputy Eamon O'Cuiv says its a welcome step and will provide extra beds for the region as well as vastly enhanced services on one site rather than two. It will also allow the two existing sites to be re-purposed for other vital health services in the region.

The HSE will now have to wait for the statutory appeal period of a month to elapse before progressing to the next stage but in the meantime work can now continue on the detailed design after which tenders will be sought, a contractor appointed and the building built.