The community of Ballinrobe is in mourning following a road crash in Pakistan which claimed the lives of two members of a local family and left three injured.

A mother and son , Noreen Shafiq (55) and her son Umar (18) both died in the collision when their car was in collision with a bus.

Three other members of the Shafiq family, who lived in Ballinrobe were injured in the collision on Thursday in the province of Punjab.

Injured in the crash were Noreen's husband, Shafique, and other family members Tahime and Ambreen. All three have been hospitalised.

The Shafiq family were on holidays in the area.

The community of Ballinrobe, where the Shafiq family have resided for over 15 years, has been left shocked and stunned by the tragedy.

Local Councillor Damian Ryan said the town is numbed and deeply saddened by the devastating news.

He says "The family is well known and respected locally and I extend my heartfelt sympathy to them on their immeasurable loss.

"Umar had just completed his Leaving Cert at Ballinrobe Community School a number of weeks ago and he played for Ballinrobe Town since the age of eight or nine.

"The family have asked for privacy at this time and their wishes should be respected."

Councillor Michael Burke has also joined in extending condolences to the Shafiq family.

"The community will rally around and support them in every way possible. It's heartbreaking beyond words," he added.

The oratory at Ballinrobe Community School has been opened for students wishing to visit it for silent prayer.

Ballinrobe Town FC has expressed sympathies to the Shafiq family and the club's fixtures have been postponed by the Mayo Football League this weekend as a mark of respect.

The club has sent out messages to the younger players who knew Umar well, offering access to supports to help them cope with the loss.

Umar was very popular within the club and he was named as goalkeeper on the Helen Johnson Mayo Under-18 Division Two Team of the Year in 2023.

He also represented Mayo at under-age level on a number of occasions.