Clifden volunteer crew launched both lifeboats on Thursday afternoon to assist three divers who had experienced a rapid ascent near Friar Island.

The crew were tasked at approx 4.15pm to reports of divers in difficulty a mile to the south of Inishbofin. The crew launched their Atlantic 85 lifeboat Joyce King, and made their way to the scene. Clifden's all weather lifeboat followed.

The 85 lifeboat crew arrived first on scene and came alongside the dive boat to escort the group back to the pier in Inishbofin. The 85 lifeboat crew, along with members of the local community helped the divers from the dive boat to the airstrip on Inishbofin where they were airlifted by Sligo based helicopter R118 to University Hospital Galway for hyperbaric treatment.

Speaking about the shout, Clifden RNLI Helm Owen Hayes said, “With this current spell of good weather we expect to see people enjoying water sports and boating activities around our coasts. We want everyone to enjoy the water and come home safely, please always remember to wear a lifejacket when out on the water, always carry a mobile phone or VHF radio to call for help in an emergency. Boats should have an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) which is registered and regularly maintained. The volunteer crew at our station are on call 24/7. If you get into difficulty, or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”