The man who died in a fire on Tolan Street in Ballina, yesterday, has been named locally as Dusan Ivan.

His body was found at his residence by emergency services early yesterday morning and was removed to Mayo University Hospital for a post-mortem.

A second man is being treated at MUH for what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire.

The deceased was a popular member of the community and a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist his family.

Over €13,000 has been raised to date for the cause.