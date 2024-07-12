New "smart" traffic lights are in operation at a notoriously busy junction in Ballinrobe town for the first time today.

The junction serves three roads, and is known as the Glebe St/ Convent Road / New St junction.

However, many motorists are this afternoon complaining of long delays as a result of the lights.

Local councillor Michael Burke told Midwest News that inevitably there will be some teething problems with the new system, but he says its hoped it will address the significant traffic congestion that frequently occurs in Ballinrobe.

He says the "smart" lights take account of traffic numbers and are traffic sensitive, and while he says, his first preference would have been a one way system through the town of Ballinrobe to address the traffic issues, council engineers did not agree, and opted instead for these new smart traffic lights that are now in place and operational.