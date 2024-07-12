Concerns have been expressed that new laws aimed at restricting XL bully dogs will see them being kept behind closed doors.

There will be a full ban on breeding, re-homing, re-selling and importing of the dogs from October 1st - while from February 2025, any existing XL bullies will have to be microchipped and neutered.

It follows a spike in attacks by the breed in recent months, including the death of Nicole Morey in Limerick.

Vincent Cashman of the Cork SPCA says owners face some serious decisions...