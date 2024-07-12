A Ballyhaunis councillor has called for a comprehensive investigation into the root causes of the alarming rise in fatalaties on the N17 and other roads across the region.

Fine Gael Councillor, Alma Gallagher says an evidence based approach is the best way forward.

Her calls come amidst a national debate on how best to address road safety, with some advocating for reduced speed limits and the closure of junctions with minor roads as immediate responses.

Cllr. Gallagher says there needs to be a proper, thorough investigation into the causes and contributory factors in accidents, leading to fatalities, to establish the true causes.

She says this is a job for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Cllr. Gallagher has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.