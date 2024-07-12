Two new Superintendents have been appointed to Mayo.

This news has been confirmed this lunchtime by Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Loftus.

The former Chair of the Joint Policing committee expressed concern earlier this week at the Mayo County Council meeting at the absence of a Superintendent in the county and the scrapping of the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) in favour of Local Community Safety Partnerships (LCSP).

Cllr Loftus also stated that he had no confidence in the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The Crossmolina councillor has thanked Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon who worked hard to get these replacement superintendents.

The new Superintendent going to Ballina will be Peter Conlon and the new Superintendent in Claremorris will be Deirdre Gill.

Cllr. Loftus says the new policing model is not working and An Garda Siochana in Mayo are extremely stretched.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew...