The construction of a multi-million-euro commercial development in Castlebar town centre is now underway.

A giant steel frame arrived on site in the last number of days and works are now set to progress.

Well know businessman - Dermot Fadden, owner of 6th Sense men's fashion company, is behind the revitalisation investment at the former Lavelle's Bakery and Upper Crust sites on Bridge Street/Main Street in the county town.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year or in early 2025.

Mick Duane is the main contractor for a development which includes retail spaces on the ground floor, along with office facilities to house the head offices of 6th Sense, in addition to residential accommodations.

A central feature of this development is the integration of a new retail link, further extending the current riverside and greenway walks in the town.