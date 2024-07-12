Castlebar has been announced as the host for the World Matchmaking Festival this November.

Following a successful debut in Bundoran last year, this 10-day and 10-night dancing event is set to bring significant numbers of visitors to the county town.

The festival will run from Friday, November 1, to Sunday, November 10, at the Breaffy House Hotel & Spa Resort.

The event aims to relive the golden era of Lisdoonvarna with dance-filled, fun-filled, and lively nights, celebrating the social dancing revolution that has recently taken the country by storm.

Bookings can be made online at www.showtours.ie or by calling 0818 300 888.