Solutions to air pollution in Galway City are being explored as part of an innovative project combining art, community education and citizen action.

As part of ‘The Air We Share’ project, seven monitors will record air pollution in Westside with the data made available to the local community to ‘make the invisible visible’.

Three artists in residence will produce ambitious, sensory visual representations of the data, in collaboration with the local community, over the next 12 months.

The project will be launched at Westside Arts Festival tomorrow, Saturday, July 13.

It is led by Galway City Council in partnership with Galway Arts Centre, University of Galway, Westside Resource Centre, and Galway Culture Company.

The Air We Share will explore sources of air pollution in Westside, as well as proposing creative solutions to address them.

The project is a measure of the Galway City Council Climate Action Plan, adopted last February.