Patients presenting at the emergency departments of a number of hospitals in this region today are experiencing significant waiting times.

There are 57 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to Galway University Hospital, according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO.

There are 38 patients on trolleys waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital, 10 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital and just one patient on a trolley awaiting admission to Portiuncula University Hospital.

Nationally today there are 402 patients on trolleys waiting for hospital admissions, with the highest number again today at University Hospital Limerick where 107 patients are on trolleys waiting for beds.