Two Mayo secondary schools are to receive extensive investments.

Balla Secondary School and St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar will both receive funding.

Balla Secondary School will be further developed with a Science Lab and Prep Area, an Engineering Room and Prep Area and a Graphics Room.

At St. Gerald's four General Classrooms, a Construction Studies Room and Prep Area, Textiles Room, Home Economics Room and locker space is included in the plan.

Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers has confirmed the announcement to Midwest News this morning.