Uisce Éireann crews are working to investigate reports of an issue at Louisburgh Wastewater Treatment Plant which has impacted effluent quality.

Uisce Éireann contacted Mayo County Council’s Environment section as soon as the issue was identified and following consultation with the HSE, a bathing water prohibition notice has been imposed as a precaution at Carrowmore Beach.

The notice will remain in place until results of bathing water sampling, scheduled for today are available. Follow-up sampling will take place on Monday, July 15th.

Uisce Éireann operations teams are conducting network investigations on possible causes of the issue and have arranged for tankering of the wastewater from the treatment plant as a priority. The bathing water prohibition notice will remain in place at Carrowmore Beach until investigations are completed.

Uisce Éireann acknowledges the impact this notice has on the community and its visitors and is working as quickly as possible to rectify the issue.