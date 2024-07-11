Steely resolve and deep faith were hallmarks of John O’Mahony’s life, his funeral heard.

The tenacity and determination of John O’Mahony was recalled at his funeral Mass this afternoon in the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Nathy, Ballaghaderreen.

Fr. Stephen, one of John’s two brothers, said his success in football and politics was not due to chance but to a fiercely competitive spirit which he had displayed since childhood.

As well as winning numerous accolades as a GAA player and inter-county manager, John, a native of Magheraboy, Kilmovee, served with distinction as a public representative at the highest level.

He was a TD for the Mayo constituency from 2007 to 2016 and subsequently served as a Senator from 2016 to 2020.

Fr. Stephen, one of the concelebrants of the funeral Mass, said John “believed the difference between success and failure was down to inches and “he “would do whatever it takes to win”.

He went on to say that success had not changed his brother – despite his public face - in any way.

“He loved a challenge, he loved bringing potential to fruition”, continued Fr. Stephen..

A diagnosis of serious illness four years ago was but another challenge, a challenge to be tackled.

Since the diagnosis, John, apart from necessary medical treatment, had practically lived a normal life.

Any failures or difficulties in life were a chance to pick himself up, dust himself off, try again to do better.

The main celebrant of the funeral Mass was John’s older brother, Fr. Dan. Concelebrants included Fr. Stephen, John’s brother-in-law Fr. Tommy Towey and one of John’s close friends, Fr. Pat Donnellan.

Fr. Dan said family hearts were heavy since John’s death on Saturday last as they faced the reality he was no longer with them in body but was there in spirit.

“He lived such a full life right to the very end”, Fr. Dan recalled.

An Taoiseach Simon Harris attended today’s funeral as well as GAA President Jarlath Burns.

President Michael D. Higgins was represented by his aide-de-camp, Captain Paul O’Donnell.

The chief mourners were John’s widow, Gerardine, their daughters Grainne, Niamh, Rhona, Deirdre and Cliodhna and their families.

John and Gerardine have eleven grandchildren.