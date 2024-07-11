Mayo University Hospital has seen a reduction of patients on trolleys of 45% in the first five months of this year.

That update was given by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also adding that nationwide, the number of patients on trolleys in the first five months of the year was down 14% compared to the same period last year.

Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers has welcomed this update from her party colleague and says this means that 7,800 fewer patients were waiting on a hospital bed, even though 62,000 more patients presented to Emergency Departments compared to last year.

Senator Chambers says the reduction of patients on trolleys in Mayo University Hospital by 45% in the first five months of this year is excellent news.

The reduction she says is thanks to the hard work and dedication of staff throughout Mayo University Hospital, its Emergency Department and community services.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.