Tori Towey, the Roscommon woman who was detained in Dubai, has arrived home.

The 28 year-old was arrested in the UAE for attempting to take her own life and drinking alcohol.

A "nightmare" is how the last few weeks have been described by the family of Tori Towey.



The emirates flight attendant had a travel ban imposed by authorities in Dubai after she attempted to die by suicide and drank alcohol after an alleged attack by her husband.



Her case was raised in the Dáil earlier this week, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald describing her treatment in Dubai as grotesque.



She is now back in Ireland with her family who say she's elated the ordeal is over.



In a statement yesterday, it was confirmed that Dubai Public Prosecution has closed the case involving Ms Towey.





