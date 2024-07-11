A man has died following a fire at a residence in Ballina, early this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the blaze shortly before 8am this morning at a residence above a commercial premises on Tolan Street.

Fire services extinguished the fire and made the area safe.

A man was found dead and his body has been removed from the scene for a post mortem examination.

A second man was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment.

It has not yet known how the fire occurred but Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

Independent Councillor Mark Duffy says there is a real sense of shock and sadness around the town today.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.