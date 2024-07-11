Hundreds have gathered at St Nathy’s Cathedral in Ballaghaderreen for the funeral Mass of John O’Mahony

The worlds of GAA and Irish politics, both national and local, are well represented at the ceremony as on previous days when the remains of the former teacher, inter-county GAA manager and politician reposed at his Ballaghaderreen home.

The Taoiseach Simon Harris is in attendance, as is the President of the GAA Jarlath Burns and President Michael D Higgins is represented by his Aide de Comp.

A number of groups have gathered to provide ceremonial guards of honour as the remains will be brought from the Cathedral prior to their removal to Kilcolman Cemetery for burial.

These assemblies include former students who were classmates of John’s at St. Nathy’s College from 1966 to 1971.

As well as winning numerous accolades as a GAA player and inter-county manager, John served with distinction as a public representative at the highest level.

He was a TD for the Mayo constituency from 2007 to 2016 and subsequently served as a Senator from 2016 to 2020.

The main celebrant of the funeral Mass is John's older brother Fr.Dan.

The concelebrants are John's younger brother, Fr.Stephen, and his brother-in-law, Fr. Tommy Towey.

Gifts brought to the altar included a family photo of John, his wife, Gerardine and five daughters, club and county GAA jerseys, and a geography book symbolising John's first career as a secondary teacher.

Fr Dan spoke of the family’s loss at the funeral Mass…

Relays of pallbearers took turns last evening (Wednesday) to carry the coffin bearing John’s remains from his home at Tower House, Market Street, Ballaghaderreen, to the Cathedral.

On consecutive afternoons, Tuesday and yesterday, long lines of mourners gathered to pay their respects to John as he reposed at his home.

Shops and businesses in Ballaghaderreen are closed for the duration of today’s funeral as a mark of respect to one of the town’s most famous ever residents.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.