Tori Towey is due to return home to Ireland this afternoon after Dubai authorities dropped charges against her yesterday.

Family members are said to be travelling to Dublin Airport to welcome her home, according to the Irish Times website.

The 28-year-old from the Ballaghaderreen / Boyle area was charged with attempted suicide and illegally consuming alcohol in the United Arab Emirates city, after suffering alleged sustained domestic violence and abuse since marrying her husband in March, the Dáil heard yesterday.

“She is super excited to be arriving home,” she said in an update on X, formerly Twitter.

Ms Stirling said Ms Towey will not be immediately speaking publicly and will need to “rest and recover” once home.

Prior to a flight being organised, Ms Stirling said Ms Towey and her mother Caroline were “still nervous that anything could happen” adding that they “won’t feel safe until she’s on the plane.”

It is understood Ms Towey was awaiting instructions from the embassy late yesterday evening concerning her return to Ireland.

The Irish Embassy was to escort Ms Towey and her mother Caroline to the airport and were running final checks to ensure “no last-minute hiccups” prior to their departure from Dubai, Ms Stirling said this morning.

In an update on X, formerly Twitter, Claire Kerrane, Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon-Galway said she spoke to Ms Towey this morning.

“She wants to get home to County Roscommon and rest,” she said before asking for privacy for Ms Towey, saying she will “speak when she is ready to.”