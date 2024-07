A man has died in a fire in Ballina.

The incident occurred at a premises on Tolan St in the town.

The alarm was raised at about 7.30am this morning.

A number of people are said to have been brought from the scene to Mayo University Hospital, the extent of their injuries is not known.

The street is cordoned off and three fire brigades are at the scene.

The fire appears to have broken out over the Boyles Sport shop on Tolan St.