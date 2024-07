Emergency services are at the scene of a road collision on the Moneen Roundabout in Castlebar this morning.

Traffic in the area is disrupted as a result. There are diversions in place, but part of the approach road to the roundabout, from the Breaffy side, is closed as a result.

It’s understood a cyclist and a lorry were involved in the collision.

The cyclist has been removed from the scene to Mayo University Hospital.

The extent of injuries is not known.