A group of up to 50 people will swim from Roonagh Quay to Clare Island to raise funds for Order of Malta and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland on August 10th.

Its a Swim Ireland Registered event and they are scheduled to depart Roonagh Quay at 8.30am (weather permitting).

All funds raised will go to two charities: Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Order Of Malta Louisburgh.

The two organisations will benefit from the funds raised 50/50.

The organisers are hoping that supporters will come out on the day to celebrate and contribute in any way. Donations can be made through the iDonate page https://www.idonate.ie/event/charityswim24

People can show support by donating online and also come out on the day to cheer the swimmers ashore in Clare Island and celebrate.