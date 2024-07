Construction is underway on a new playground on the Killala Road, in Ballina.

The new facility is a very welcome development for the local community, according to Independent councillor Mark Duffy.

Cllr Duffy says this area of Ballina has been too long without this essential facility and he says it’s hoped to be open by Autumn.

The councillor has been giving more details to Midwest Radio News Editor Teresa O’Malley....