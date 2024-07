The Taoiseach says he is looking forward to Tori Towey returning to Ireland and getting the support she needs.





A travel ban on the 28 year old has been lifted and she is free to leave Dubai.





She had faced criminal charges of attempted suicide and alcohol consumption.





The Roscommon native had been the victim of gender based violence and prevented from leaving the country.





Taoiseach Simon Harris says she suffered a brutal ordeal.